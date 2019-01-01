Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold aiming to be a legend like former England star Cole

The 20-year-old has impressed since being turned into an attacking full-back and is hoping to emulate an Arsenal, Chelsea and Three Lions icon

Trent Alexander-Arnold is setting ambitious targets with and , with the 20-year-old full-back aiming to become a “legend” in the Ashley Cole mould.

The highly-rated youngster is yet to reach 100 appearances at club level and has only five senior caps for his country.

He is, however, expected to be an important figure for club and country over the coming years while taking his game to even greater heights.

That is the goal for Alexander-Arnold who believes that – having already set Premier League records this season - he can thrive after being turned into an adventurous defensive option like an and icon before him.

He told BBC Sport: "When I was younger I was always a defensive centre-mid player - someone who liked to get on the ball and make things happen. But now it is up to the manager [Jurgen Klopp].

"I am happy to play wherever the boss wants me. At the moment he sees me as a full-back and I am happy there. It is important to bring in different dimensions to the position.

"When I was growing up Ashley Cole came in and showed that you don't just have to be a defender. You can go forward and attack. He showed what full-backs can be.

"The dream is to win everything possible for my club and country. I want to be a legend for Liverpool and England. Hopefully one day I can be captain for them both."

Helping the Reds to land major honours would see Alexander-Arnold etch his name into Anfield folklore.

The Premier League title remains very much up for grabs this season, with Liverpool sitting just one point adrift of defending champions .

There has been talk of nerves and pressure as Klopp’s side seek to end a 29-year wait for a top-flight crown, but Alexander-Arnold claims to be excited by the challenges which lie ahead.

He added: "There is not so much a nervous tension, just eagerness to get it going.

"Not until four or five games left will we start to look forward a little. It is important right now to stay focused.

"At times you can feel the supporter's expectations. We know Liverpool fans are so passionate. We can hopefully give them performances that they can go home and talk about the next day. That is the main thing for us - to give them a reason to come back.

"We know how hard it is to win a league title. You have to be consistent across a full season. Quite a few of the lads have never been in this position before, including myself. It is important for us to enjoy it, learn from it and just see how it goes."

Liverpool are back in action on Sunday at home to .