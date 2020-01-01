Liverpool won't stop winning this season - Hodgson

The Eagles boss praised the Reds for their determination and believes they will continue to dominate the league even after wrapping up the title

Roy Hodgson congratulated former club and said it was just a matter of by how much they would win the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men were impressive in a 4-0 victory over Hodgson's Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool will be crowned league champions for the first time since 1990 if fail to beat at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Hodgson, who managed Liverpool in 2010-11, praised Klopp's side and congratulated them on their season.

"They've been excellent. That moment [they are crowned champions] will arrive soon, quite simply because they are not going to lose any matches – they won't stop winning," he said, via the club's website.



"Their determination and desire in a game when you could have argued they could have taken it a little bit easy because they weren't put under real pressure from us, we didn't see that.

"Even in the last four or five minutes – they are desperately chasing every ball down, winning it back and trying to score again.

"With that type of attitude and desire there is no doubt [the] title is theirs, the big question is by how many points it is going to be, and I can only congratulate them on a wonderful season – two seasons really."

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane were all on the scoresheet for Liverpool, who are now 23 points clear at the top.

Klopp felt the performance reflected just how much his side want to wrap up the title and their dedication to playing good football.

“You should not underestimate how much this team wants it,” Klopp said. “This team really wants it.

“They want to fulfil the wishes of the people at home, really. We all have a common dream but we have to work for it. We have to work our way for it.

“We can’t play like other teams but we can play pretty good stuff. That is what the boys did.

"The game was exceptional. From talking about football, it was exceptional from so many points of view. This game will last in my mind for a while. This is where we want to be. This is what we have to show against each and everybody. This is us."