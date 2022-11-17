Liverpool wonderkid Fabio Carvalho accused of disrespecting Portugal U21s with resignation

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho has been accused of disrespect after he withdrew himself from representing Portugal's Under-21s.

Carvalho leaves Portugal U21

Accused of disrespect for decision

Represented England at youth level

WHAT HAPPENED? After it emerged that Carvalho had turned his back on Portugal in hope of becoming an England international, U21 manager Rui Jorge spoke out on the incident and suggested that there was a level of disrespect from Carvalho.

WHAT HE SAID: Jorge said Carvalho told him via text message that "playing for Portugal U21 doesn't bring him any benefits". He added: "We are from different generations, I know, but I thought he would call and that we could talk. I make a point of telling all the players that only I want in this space anyone who really wants to be here."

Earlier this week, a statement from the Portuguese FA read: “Fabio Carvalho informed the Portuguese Football Federation, through some SMS [text] messages, that he does not intend to continue representing Portugal at Under-21 level. This decision by the player was communicated after the squad for the preparation games with the Czech Republic and Japan was known.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carvalho was born in Lisbon, but moved to England aged 10 and plied his trade at international level in the England youth ranks, before being called up to Portugal's U21 squad for the first time in March 2022. Following his bright start this season, he was included in the 55-man shortlist for the senior team's World Cup squad, but could now have his sights set on a return to the England camp.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CARVALHO? Certainly not a reunion with Portugal's under-21 side, that's for sure. With bridges seemingly burnt, the 20-year-old will now have his eyes elsewhere.