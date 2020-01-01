‘Liverpool would win Premier League, Champions League & Grand National with De Bruyne!’ – Crouch picks dream signings

The ex-Reds striker would love to see the Manchester City playmaker at Anfield but feels N’Golo Kante and Philippe Coutinho are more realistic targets

would win “the Premier League, the and the Grand National” if they could prise Kevin De Bruyne away from , says Peter Crouch, but N’Golo Kante and Philippe Coutinho are considered to be more realistic targets.

The Reds continue to scour the market for potential additions, with the opportunity to move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner passed up.

Alternative options are said to figure prominently on Jurgen Klopp’s radar, with a desire to add greater depth to the Anfield attacking ranks seeing Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and Wolves winger Adama Traore come into contention for big-money moves.

More teams

There have even been murmurings of a raid being launched on the Etihad Stadium for De Bruyne, with City facing the threat of star turns leaving if their European ban is upheld.

Crouch admits the international playmaker would be a dream addition on Merseyside, with his ball-playing ability perfectly suited to the system favoured by Liverpool.

Such a swoop may, however, be a little ambitious, with Klopp urged to consider a move to take World Cup winner Kante off – amid reports of the Frenchman being made available – and a bid to bring Brazilian schemer Coutinho back to familiar surroundings from a forgettable stint at Barcelona.

Former Reds striker Crouch told the Daily Mail when asked if he would like to see De Bruyne at Anfield: “What a joy that would be!

“If Liverpool signed De Bruyne, they would win the Premier League, the Champions League and the Grand National next year. Maybe if we all throw £10 in, we will raise enough money to make it happen!

“The thing with Liverpool is that they really don't need much. Michael Edwards, their sporting director who I knew from my time at Portsmouth, has overseen an incredible recruitment drive.

“Liverpool don't just have good players - they have good characters too and the training ground is harmonious.

Article continues below

“They won't stand still this summer and they will keep evolving. The front three is good enough to be left alone but maybe they need something in midfield.

“If it was me, maybe N'Golo Kante would fit right in. I'd even bring Philippe Coutinho back, so long as he knew he would be a squad player.”

Liverpool have found considerable value in recent windows and appear reluctant to spend for the sake of it after assembling a squad that has tasted European glory and opened up a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.