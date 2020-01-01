Liverpool will find someone better if Wijnaldum doesn't lower contract expectations, says Barnes

An ex-Reds star does not wish to see the Dutchman leave, but thinks he can be replaced if a final agreement over a new deal is not reached

will "find someone of better value" if Georginio Wijnaldum doesn't lower his contract expectations, says John Barnes.

Wijnaldum has taken his career to another level since swapping Newcastle for Liverpool in the summer of 2016.

The international was handed a five-year contract at Anfield, and soon rewarded the club for that show of faith with his performances.

Liverpool have gradually established themselves as an elite force again over the past four seasons, with Wijnaldum racking up 187 appearances in all competitions during that period, scoring 19 goals.

The 29-year-old played a key role in the Reds' run to glory in 2018-19, before helping to end the club's 30-year wait for a league title last season.

However, Wijnaldum is due to become a free agent next year, and talks between the midfielder and the Anfield board over a possible extension have yet to take place.

Goal has reported that new boss Ronald Koeman is interested in bringing the former Newcastle star to Camp Nou, but no formal offers have been submitted as of yet.

Barnes has suggested that Wijnaldum's wage demands may be holding up a potential renewal, and that Liverpool could look to replace him if the opportunity arises.

"Well, of course, you want to keep your players, especially your best players, those who have been instrumental in doing what they did for your success," the ex-Liverpool winger told BonusCodeBets.

"But I think midfield players are a little bit different in terms of their profile as they tend to be replaceable.

"Replacing the front three is much harder. Having said that, Gini Wijnaldum is a fantastic player. He’s hardworking, diligent, good work ethic and good ability but if he’s asking for a lot more than is offered to him, then I guess Liverpool will find someone of better value for the same, or similar, standard.

"I’d love to see Gini staying at Liverpool, he’s a great player and I do hope, both for Gini, and the club, that they can find a way to agree.

"I think Liverpool feel Gini is asking for too much, which tends to backfire when players get too confident, but let’s see.

"He’s done a lot good for the club so hopefully that will work in his favour should they try to find a solution.

"Having said that if Liverpool can sign another player and bring some security to the situation and something a little bit different to that area of the pitch then that may be the best thing to do."