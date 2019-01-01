Live Scores
UEFA Champions League

‘Liverpool were naive’ – how social media reacted to Reds’ defeat to Barcelona

Comments()
Getty Images
Following their defeat at Camp Nou, Jurgen Klopp’s men have a tough hurdle to scale at Anfield

It was a stormy night for Liverpool after they crumbled 3-0 to Barcelona in their first leg semi-final clash at Camp Nou.

Former Reds striker Luis Suarez set the ball rolling before Lionel Messi’s brace ensured Mohamed Salah and his teammates left Spain empty-handed.

As expected, football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on where Liverpool got things wrong.

Close