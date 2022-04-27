Liverpool vs Villarreal OdiBets Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Villarreal will visit Liverpool for a Champions League first leg semi-final duel at Anfield on Wednesday night.

They have met just twice before in European competition, with both sides winning their home leg of the 2015-16 Europa League semi-finals when Liverpool would go on to progress to the final against Unai Emery’s Sevilla.

Liverpool vs Villarreal Latest Odds

A win for Liverpool at home is tipped to occur at (1.37) with OdiBets.

Since a 2-1 victory on Merseyside over Everton back in August 2005, Villarreal haven’t managed to win any of their last eight away games in England in all competitions (D3 L5) so a win on Wednesday is valued at (9.40).

A draw at Anfield is considered to happen at (5.60).

Liverpool vs Villarreal Team News

Roberto Firmino is set to miss the Anfield duel after he suffered a foot injury during the FA Cup semi-final game against Manchester City at Wembley. Firmino, who has missed Liverpool’s last two games – is however edging closer to returning to full training.

Villarreal’s Emery is set to work without Yeremy Pino, who is injured, while Gerard Moreno remains doubtful as he recovers from a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Alberto Moreno is also unavailable since he is suffering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Liverpool vs Villarreal Preview

During his managerial career, Villarreal boss Emery has faced Liverpool five times (once with Sevilla and four times with Arsenal), with those matches producing 26 goals (5.2 per game on average), and both teams netting in each. The only European meeting was the 2016 Europa League final, in which Emery’s Sevilla side beat Jurgen Klopp’s Reds 3-1.

Liverpool have reached the semi-finals of the European Cup/Champions League for the 12th time. Indeed, as a club, the Reds have reached the semi-finals of the League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup in the same campaign for the very first time.

Of the 12 sides to have reached the semi-finals of the European Cup/Champions League on at least five occasions, only Benfica (7/8) and AC Milan (10/12) have a higher ratio of progressing to the final than Liverpool (82%), who have managed to reach the final on nine of their previous 11 occasions.

Only in 2017-18 (10) has Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored more Champions League goals in a single campaign than the eight he’s notched this season, moving his tally for the club onto 33. The Egyptian is now just three behind both Didier Drogba (Chelsea) and Sergio Agüero (Man City) for the most goals netted in the competition for an English side (36 each).

Since the start of the 2009-10 season, the inaugural Europa League campaign, Villareal manager Emery has progressed from 84% of his Europa League/Champions League knockout ties (31/37), the second-best ratio of any manager to have taken charge of at least 10, after only Zinedine Zidane (14/16 –88%).

Liverpool vs Villarreal Tips and Predictions

Liverpool have scored 14 goals in their last five games when they conceded seven and kept two clean sheets. On the other hand, Villarreal scored seven, conceded three and kept two clean sheets in the same number of games. Punters can take an offer of over 3.5 goals at (2.70) with OdiBets.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.