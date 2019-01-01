Liverpool vs Salzburg: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The European champions face the tough task of keeping the Austrian giants at bay at Anfield after they opened their UCL account with a 6-2 win

will be searching for a strong response in the when they host Austrian champions Salzburg at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds got their title defence to a disappointing start, losing away to in their Group E opener.

Wednesday evening's game against Salzburg will be the first European game at Anfield since Liverpool's famous 4-0 semi-final win against , and Jurgen Klopp and his team will be hopeful that the home advantage will be on their side as they look to take points off of the visitors.

Salzburg, meanwhile, got their European campaign to a strong start after demolishing 6-2, leaving Liverpool currently bottom of Group E.

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Lonergan Defenders Van Dijk, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez Midfielders Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Brewster

Alisson still remains on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury in the opening day win over Norwich. The international is set to return to full training this week, but he will not be ready to feature against Salzburg.

"Training is going really well but it was a serious injury and we don’t want to take a chance," said Klopp on Alisson on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow night, no chance and then we have to see for Leicester. [Manchester] United game, probably 100 per cent."

Nathaniel Clyne has been on an extended injury layoff with a knee issue, while both Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri are out of the squad.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Position Salzburg squad Goalkeepers Stankovic, Kohn, Coronel, Walke Defenders Vallci, Onguene, Ramalho, Ulmer, Farkas, Pongracic, Wober, Kristensen Midfielders Ashimeru, Szoboszlai, Junuzovic, Minamino, Okugawa Forwards Koita, Hwang, Prevljak, Daka, Haaland

Star striker Erling Braut Haaland could be a doubt for the visitors due to illness, though coach Jesse Marsch stated that he was in contention.

"Erling is healthy and ready for tomorrow," he said.

"The only decision for us is whether he is ready to start or to bring him off the bench."

Salzburg will be boosted by the likes of Marin Pongracic and Hee-Chan Hwang who returned from an injury layoff during the victory over Vienna over the weekend.

Antoine Bernede is unavailable for selection due to a broken shinbone picked up last week, while goalkeeper Alexander Walke has not featured this season due to a broken metatarsal.

Possible Salzburg starting XI: Stankovic; Kristensen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Szoboszlai, Junuzovic, Mwepu, Minamino; Hwang, Koita

Match Preview

Though Liverpool have managed to reach the UCL final twice in two years, their European away form has been far from perfect – and their defeat in Naples marked a fourth successive away group-stage loss. They lost all three of their 2018-19 away group stage games against , , and Napoli.

It is at home where the Reds are at their strongest, however, maintaining a 100% record at Anfield in the 2018-19 season and only managing to secure qualification to the last 16 on the final day of the group stage (in which they hosted Napoli and won 1-0).

Despite their abysmal away record in Europe, Liverpool are among the favourites to win the Champions League this season, having brought home their sixth title in June after defeating in the final.

Klopp's side currently top the Premier League and are five points clear of , with the two once again considered the two sole front-runners in the race for the title.

The Reds narrowly missed out on winning the double last year after losing out on the league by one solitary point, but they could very well challenge for both honours this season.

Liverpool might feel that the 2-0 loss to Napoli was not an accurate reflection of the game, but they still need to win against Salzburg should they want to top Group E.

Salzburg are familiar opponents to Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, who played for the side from 2012 to 2014 and 2014 to 2016 respectively.

The Austrian champions will be far from an easy challenge, also currently topping the Austrian by five points.

Klopp will be meeting his match attacking-wise, with Salzburg possessing a frighteningly devastating attacking team of their own. They have scored 45 goals in in their last 10 games, with their scorelines ranging from 7-2, 5-2 and 6-0.

Teenage sensation Haaland has been the standout player, netting 17 times in 10 games for the club so far this season, as well as scoring a hat-trick in the victory over Genk.

"I respect all other teams. We heard the other score had been 6-2, that is quite some score," Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference.

"I watched the match and it became more relative there is not such a massive difference. Salzburg scored four goals on breaks. If Salzburg can be assured of one thing it is that we respect them.

"The pressure on us would be greater if we had nine points. We need to win a home match anyway and the pressure is greater.

"We don’t have a lot of leeway. We can’t wait for scoring points. We need to get points tomorrow. Tomorrow night Salzburg will have to feel we are Liverpool and that they are in Liverpool and this is Anfield.

"These are additional factors. I am only talking but we need to prove this is true."