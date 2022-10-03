Liverpool vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Liverpool vs Rangers on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool will hope to get their season back on track when they face off against Rangers as the two teams meet in the 2022-23 Champions League Group A clash on Tuesday. The Reds have not enjoyed a good start to their Premier League season and will want to get wins under their belt.

Jurgen Klopp's men were held by the impressive Brighton in their previous outing and will want to make amends when they step out onto the pitch again in the midweek fixture.

Rangers are two points behind league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership but have lost both their group games so far in the Champions League. Taking on a hungry Liverpool at Anfield will be an exciting European challenge for the Scottish club.



Liverpool vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Rangers Date: October 4, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 5) Venue: Anfield



In the United States (U.S.), the game is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate are showing the game between Rangers and Liverpool in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Liverpool squad & team news

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Calvin Ramsay, Kaide Gordon and Caoimhin Kelleher are all yet to recover from their long-term injuries and will be unavailable for the fixture.

Jurgen Klopp will also be without Ibrahima Konate and full-back Andy Robertson, who won't be fit and ready in time for the game against Rangers.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Davies, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Clark, Arthur Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez

Rangers squad and team news

Rangers have a lengthy injury list of their own, featuring John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Filip Helander, Jon McLaughlin, Nnamadi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe.

They will also miss the services of James Sands, who was sent off in the 3-0 loss to Napoli.