Liverpool vs Manchester United OdiBets Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Red Devils are the only side to stop Jurgen Klopp’s men from claiming maximum points in Premier League this season

will be aware of the fact that they are up against the team that denied them having a 100% record till this point of the season.

In this regard, will want to prove a point once again especially as their best performances this term have come against teams above them on the log.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Latest Odds

With 22 wins and one draw from 23 league games, not forgetting going unbeaten in 38 top-flight ties since January 2018, Jurgen Klopp’s men are undeniably favourites at odds of (1.42) with OdiBets.

United have not won at Anfield since 2016 and are (8.40) to nick a win which would bring them closer to the top four.

A draw as in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford is priced at (5.20) .

Liverpool vs Manchester United Team News

Naby Keita and James Milner are the only certain absentees for Liverpool while for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has to deal without Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe.

international Eric Bailly was involved with the reserves in midweek and could have a place on the bench, while Marcus Rashford is in doubt after coming off in discomfort as a substitute in the 1-0 midweek third-round replay win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Since completing a league double over Man Utd in 2013-14, Liverpool have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against the Red Devils (D5 L5).

Among the 31 teams Jurgen Klopp has faced 10 or more times during his managerial career, his worst win ratio is against Manchester United (20% - P10 W2 D6 L2).

Liverpool vs Manchester United Tips and Predictions

As much as this is the biggest fixture in English football, it has not been known to produce lots of goals on matchday.

Indeed, nine of the previous 10 competitive meetings have seen three goals or less and it is offered at (1.47) for a repeat at Anfield on Sunday.

Article continues below

Under 3.5 goals at (1.47) with OdiBets.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.