Liverpool vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Jurgen Klopp will try to mastermind one of the great Champions League comebacks at Anfield but must do so without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino

are in need of something of a miracle if they are to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona and qualify for the final of the , yet that is exactly what they are hoping for at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds were highly competitive in the Camp Nou match six days ago but were guilty of missing their chances and were punished by the brilliance of Lionel Messi, who scored twice for the hosts.

If they are to return to and ’s Wanda Metropolitano on June 1 for the final, it will be remembered as one of the greatest comebacks ever.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lovren, Robertson Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain Forwards Mane, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster

Liverpool have been dealt a major double blow with the news that both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will miss this match due to injury. Youngster Rhian Brewster is set to be named on the bench and could even make his first-team debut.

Virgil van Dijk has missed training but the Dutchman is fully expected to start the biggest game of the season to date.

Naby Keita is also missing for the Reds, who are unlikely to have Adam Lallana fit for the encounter.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Origi, Mane

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Pena Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Murillo, Vermaelen, Wague Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Arthur, Alena Forwards Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom, Boateng

Barcelona had the luxury of being able to rest their players at the weekend when they faced .

Ousmane Dembele picked up a knock in that game and will miss out, with 10 changes expected from the side that featured on Saturday. Only Arthur is expected to keep his spot.

Rafinha is still out and Jean-Clair Todibo is ineligible.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Liverpool may face a 3-0 first-leg deficit, but the Anfield club have not been written off. There is a sense that playing at Anfield under the floodlights, anything is possible, although if Jurgen Klopp’s men were to turn the situation around, it would rival and perhaps surpass any of the club’s great nights.

It is a task that has grown more complicated by the day. Mohamed Salah’s absence was confirmed on Monday, following hot on the heels of the news that Roberto Firmino would miss the game, depriving the Reds of two key members of their offensive arm.

Jurgen Klopp, who said his side could barely have performed better at Camp Nou six days ago, nevertheless remains upbeat over their prospects.

“We know how big the challenge is. We will try 100 per cent,” the German said. “We not only have to score, but we also have to deny Barcelona from scoring.

“Two of the world's best strikers are not available and we have to score four goals against Barcelona.

“That doesn't make life easy, but we will try. If we can't do it, let's fail in the most beautiful way.”

Barca, though, have their own demons to tackle after exiting the Champions League at the quarter-final stage last season having defeated 4-1 at home.

“It's an experience to learn from, but the good thing about football is you always get another chance,” coach Ernesto Valverde said.

“I don't think there is any danger of that [complacency] happening. But Liverpool are a good team, so who knows what could happen.

“Let's wait and see what happens tomorrow, Jurgen Klopp will still think he can win the double of Champions League and Premier League.”

There will be no sitting back from Barca, though.

“It would be a mistake to think we just need to control the game. Control is no use unless you can also attack and this is why sometimes we have to change our style,” the former boss added.

“There are different players in the team now and perhaps teams have got wise to the way we play. So sometimes instead of just passing the ball we have to get the ball forward quicker.”

With Klopp promising an attacking approach from the hosts and their opponents bristling with offensive quality, this is sure to be an entertaining affair, whatever the outcome.