Third time lucky? Liverpool set to match Southampton's asking price for Romeo Lavia with final offer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are closing in on signing Lavia from Southampton as they are reportedly ready to match the Saints' asking price of £40m ($51) plus add-ons for the midfielder, according to Sacha Tavolieri. He further reports that Lavia is very keen to join the Premier League giants and is now waiting for the club to finalise a deal with Southampton.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool had earlier saw their initial bid worth £37m ($48m) knocked back by the Saints who wish to cash in on what could possibly be their biggest sale of the year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig this summer but the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left a hole in their midfield.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? While Lavia remains the priority target for the Reds, the club are also exploring the options of signing Fluminense star Andre.