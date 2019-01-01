Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Southampton

The Reds will be looking to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League as they visit St Mary's on Friday night

The drama continues...

left it late to secure victory over on Sunday, but Jurgen Klopp's side cannot afford to dwell on their good fortune as they take on at St Mary's on Friday night.

The Reds can return to the top of the Premier League table with another win, but know that Ralph Hassenhuttl's Saints will provide a stern examination of their title credentials.

Liverpool, of course, boast a few Southampton old boys in their ranks, and the atmosphere is likely to be hostile as the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane return to their former clubs.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Friday's meeting...

Liverpool Injuries

Van Dijk will be available despite suffering a knock towards the end of the win over Spurs. The Dutchman has trained at Melwood this week and will continue his run of having started every league game this season.

Other than that, it looks like a clean bill of health for Klopp's side, who is getting players back at a crucial time.

Joe Gomez is back in full training, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster are closing in on returns. Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected back in training this week.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Yet again, the big question surrounds the midfield.

Klopp went with James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson against Spurs, but it is fair to say the trio failed to convince. Both Henderson and Milner were replaced before the end.

The option is to bring back Fabinho, who made an impact off the bench, while Adam Lallana and Naby Keita are also pushing for a start. Lallana, the former Southampton captain, would relish the chance to feature here.

In attack and defence, it will be 'as you were' for the Reds.

Southampton Team News

Danny Ings, on loan from Liverpool, is ineligible to face his parent club, while fellow striker Shane Long is a doubt due to a groin injury.

Michael Obafemi (hamstring) is out and both Jannik Vestergaard (groin) and Mario Lemina (abdominal) face late fitness tests.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The game will kick off at 8pm UK time. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.

Best Opta Match Facts