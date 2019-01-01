Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Bournemouth
Having lost top spot in midweek, Liverpool will be hoping normal service is resumed at Anfield this weekend.
Bournemouth are the visitors on Saturday, with the Reds able to leapfrog Manchester City, who play Chelsea 24 hours later.
Jurgen Klopp's men were comfortable winners when the sides met at the Vitality Stadium in December, Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win. In fact, Liverpool have scored 11 times without reply in their last three meetings with the Cherries.
But having shipped points against Leicester City and West Ham, Klopp will know his side require a big response, and three points, this time around.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game...
Liverpool Injuries
Liverpool have concerns over midfield duo Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum, both of whom missed the draw at West Ham on Monday.
Henderson has a muscle issue, while Wijnaldum has been nursing a sore knee. Both were able to train on Thursday, as was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been absent with a knee injury.
Dejan Lovren is likely to miss out due to a hamstring problem.
Joe Gomez, Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all sidelined.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
Henderson, Wijnaldum and Alexander-Arnold all trained at Melwood on Thursday, giving all three a chance of returning to the side.
Alexander-Arnold would replace James Milner at right back, while Henderson and/or Wijnaldum could come into midfield, at the expense of Adam Lallana and Naby Keita.
Xherdan Shaqiri, too, will push for a start having been benched at West Ham. He could come in on the right, though Klopp may prefer to use Keita from the left and Mane the right, or opt for a more robust midfield three.
Bournemouth team news
Bournemouth will not be able to select Nathaniel Clyne, who is on loan from Liverpool and therefore ineligible to face his parent club.
Simon Francis and Lewis Cook are out for the season with cruciate ligament injuries, while David Brooks injured his ankle in the recent win over Chelsea and will miss the next three weeks. Callum Wilson, their top scorer, will also miss out due to a knee problem.
Dominic Solanke, sold by Liverpool last month, could face his former club.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The fixture will kick-off at 3pm and will NOT be broadcast live in the UK. Highlights can be found on Match of the Day, BBC One at 10.30pm.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 10m ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
This will be the 15th meeting between Liverpool and Bournemouth in all competitions, with the Reds losing only once in the process (W10 D3).
Bournemouth’s only previous victory against Liverpool in their history came in the Premier League in December 2016, winning 4-3 at the Vitality Stadium.
Liverpool have won five and drawn one of their six home matches against Bournemouth in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 33 Premier League home games, winning 23 and drawing 10. They drew their last league game at Anfield, but haven’t failed to win two in a row there since December 2017 (3).
Despite opening the scoring in their last two Premier League games, Liverpool have ended up drawing them both. They’ve never scored first and failed to win in three consecutive games in the competition before.
Bournemouth have lost each of their last seven away Premier League games, conceding at least two goals each time. The last team to lose eight in a row on the road were Crystal Palace (8 in November 2017), while the last to do so while conceding at least twice were Portsmouth in February 2006.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored five goals in three Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, including netting a hat-trick in the reverse fixture this season.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has had a hand in six goals in six Premier League starts against Bournemouth (3 goals, 3 assists).
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has scored in each of his last three appearances in the Premier League – he’s never scored in four consecutive matches within the same season in the competition before.
Bournemouth’s Josh King has scored three goals in his last three Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 14 in the competition.