Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace

The Reds can put the pressure back on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with another win at Anfield

In the tit-for-tat battle at the top of the Premier League, it is Liverpool who can strike the first blow this weekend.

The Reds are in action against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, with Manchester City travelling to Huddersfield on Sunday.

A chance, then, for Jurgen Klopp's side to extend their lead over the champions to seven points once more. Liverpool did what they needed to at Brighton last weekend, and another victory this time around against the Eagles would keep them in a very good position indeed.

Klopp's men won 2-0 when the sides met at Selhurst Park back in August, but Palace are the last team to beat them at Anfield in the league - though that came all the way back in April 2017.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game...

Liverpool Injuries

The problems are mounting for Jurgen Klopp, who this week lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to a knee issue that could keep the youngster out for up to four weeks.

Gini Wijnaldum is another concern, having been unable to train due to a knee problem of his own. Adam Lallana has also been absent and looks unlikely to be involved this weekend. Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren will miss out, though both are expected back in some form of training next week.

Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, are long-term absentees.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

It will be a case of 'needs must' as far as selection is concerned, with Klopp picking those who are fit enough to last 90 minutes. With 11 days between this game and Liverpool's next fixture, there is at least some breathing space.

James Milner is likely to replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back, while Joel Matip should come in alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back. That would allow Fabinho to move into midfield alongside Jordan Henderson.

After that, it is a question of whether Naby Keita or Xherdan Shaqiri are preferred to balance out the 4-2-3-1 system. The smart money will be on Shaqiri.

Crystal Palace team news

Hodgson has a dilemma in goal, with both Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey suffering injuries during last weekend's home defeat to Watford.

That could mean a first appearance of the season for the 39-year-old Julian Speroni, who hasn't appeared in a competitive game since December 2017.

Elsewhere, Pape Souare is the only other absentee.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The fixture will be not be broadcast live in the UK, due to its 3pm kick off time. Highlights can be found on Match of the Day, BBC One at 10.30pm.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 10am ET.

Best Opta Match Facts