Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Newcastle
For once, Liverpool must pick themselves up after a defeat.
Their loss to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou on Wednesday means they head into Saturday's Premier League clash at Newcastle in an unfamiliar position.
But there can be no hangover from midweek, with the title race still on.
Liverpool's record on Tyneside is not great in recent years. They have not won at St James' Park since 2013, drawing three and losing two since then.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's meeting...
Liverpool Injuries
Liverpool will be without Naby Keita, who suffered a groin injury during the first half against Barcelona. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Guinea midfielder's season is over.
"It was really unlucky. Bad news," he told his pre-match press conference. "High-grade adductor injury. The tendon is ruptured. Will keep him out for at least two months. Bad news for us and for Guinea with the Africa Cup of Nations coming up. Not nice."
There are concerns, too, around the fitness of Roberto Firmino, who started on the bench in Spain. "We will see," was Klopp's response when asked about the Brazilian's chances of starting at Newcastle.
Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to the squad.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
The midfield will require a re-jig due to Keita's misfortune, with Jordan Henderson almost certain to start.
Trent Alexander-Arnold should return at right-back in place of Joe Gomez, while Dejan Lovren will be in contention to partner Virgil van Dijk.
Firmino will start if fit enough, but if not then we could see Divock Origi drafted in to play on the left. Gini Wijnaldum, surely, will not start in attack against his former club?
Newcastle Team News
Rafa Benitez will be without midfield duo Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff, who will miss the rest of the season with hamstring and knee issues respectively.
The in-form Ayoze Perez is struggling with a hip problem sustained in the draw at Brighton last week, while captain Jamaal Lascelles has been ill this week and will be assessed. Fellow defender Florian Lejeune is likely to miss out due to a knee injury.
The Magpies could field a pair of ex-Liverpool men in Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The game will kick off at 7.45pm BST. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event. In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 2.45pm ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Newcastle United have only lost one of their last seven home Premier League games against Liverpool (0-6 in April 2013), winning four and drawing the other two.
-
Liverpool have won their last two Premier League games against Newcastle – they haven’t won three in a row against them since a run of four between November 2007 and May 2009.
-
Liverpool have lost 10 away Premier League games against Newcastle, only losing more against Man Utd (16), Chelsea (14) and Spurs (12).
-
Newcastle have won their last four home league matches in the month of May, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once.
-
Newcastle have won six of their last seven Premier League home games, netting at least twice in each victory (L1).
-
Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League matches, scoring 20 goals and conceding five. The Reds are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (15 games, W11 D4).
-
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has only faced Birmingham City (8) more often in the Premier League without winning than he has versus former side Liverpool (P5 W0 D3 L2).
-
Newcastle’s Ayoze Perez has scored in three consecutive Premier League games, netting five goals in total. Indeed, he’s scored seven goals in his last seven games in the competition, as many as he had in his previous 33.
-
After a run of six Premier League games without a goal, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored four in his last four in the competition.
-
Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has provided 11 Premier League assists this season – no defender has ever supplied more in a single campaign in the competition. The Scotsman has provided the most assists of any player not to score themselves in the Premier League this season.