Liverpool starlet Arroyo attracting interest from France & Germany with U20 World Cup showings

The teenage defender, who has previously spent time on loan at Mallorca and Gent, has been catching the eye while on international duty with Colombia

youngster Anderson Arroyo is attracting attention with his performances for at the Under-20 World Cup in .

The 19-year-old full-back impressed as his side got their Group A campaign underway with a 2-0 win against the host nation in Lodz on Thursday.

Playing at right-back, Arroyo was tough defensively and offered speed and energy in attack. He will start against in Lublin on Sunday, where a victory would guarantee Colombia’s progression to the knockout stages.

Senegal themselves can progress too, having beaten Tahiti 3-0 in their opening group match.

Liverpool will have a representative at that game, and expect that there will be loan enquiries for Arroyo in the coming weeks.

Both and have sent scouts to check on the teenager’s progress, and the Reds are keen to ensure he gets a productive loan spell next season to aid his development.

Arroyo joined Liverpool from Fortaleza in 2018, after impressing during a trial at the club’s Academy in Kirkby. The Reds had first spotted him playing for Colombia at the South American Under-20 Championship in back in 2017.

After signing for Liverpool, he was immediately loaned to Real Mallorca due to work permit issues.

He made 13 appearances for Mallorca’s ‘B’ team in the Segunda B division, but Liverpool opted to send him to Belgian side Gent on a season-long deal in August of last year.

That move failed to work out. Arroyo was unable to force himself into the team, failing to make a single senior appearance for the Jupiler League outfit. He would rarely, in fact, feature even in their matchday squad.

His first showing at the Under-20 World Cup, though, hints at his potential. Colombia have often used him as a left-back, but he has looked more assured on his natural right flank.

The Reds have a relationship with Carlos Queiroz, manager of the Colombian national team, and hope Arroyo will soon progress towards a senior debut.

Another strong performance this weekend, of course, would do wonders in that regard. Queiroz is likely to be in attendance in Lublin, with Liverpool hoping to speak to the former and coach to discuss a pathway for their young talent.