Liverpool star Salah reveals his main targets for the season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has stated his main targets are to win the Champions League and the Premier League titles this season.

The 29-year-old took his tally in all competitions to 19 goals this season after he scored a brace in Liverpool's 4-1 demolition of Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

He has 13 goals and eight assists in the Premier League while the remaining six goals came in the Champions League and he is aiming to lift both competitions.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year who has two Premier League Golden Boot awards in his bag, currently dominates the league’s goalscoring chart.

When asked about his goal target, Salah said via the club’s website: “Hopefully many more! My first target is to win something with the club: Champions League, Premier League, hopefully, both. That’s the main target for everyone.

“It’s a great result. To come here and win the game, play good football and score four goals is unbelievable. It’s something positive we take from the game.

“The message from the manager was: they’re going to play physically strong, going to go and challenge 100 percent for every ball.

“We just need to play our game and just keep the ball, and try to create good chances, which is what we did.”

Although they are third in the league table, Liverpool are the highest-scoring team in the English top-flight with 43 goals while Chelsea follow with 33 goals.

Salah believes the team bond has helped place Jurgen Klopp's men on course for success in this campaign.

“I think we know each other more now, we are together for five or six years. Last season we had a few injuries,” he continued. “The season before we were playing really well, we won some titles together.

“The only thing I can say is we know each other very well now and we try to help each other in the games to score more goals and win games.”

The Egypt star will hope to continue his fine run in front of goal when Liverpool visit Wolverhampton Wanderers for their next Premier League match on Saturday.