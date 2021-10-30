Liverpool star Salah joins Ivory Coast's Gervinho, Zaha and Yaya Toure with African assist record

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah became the fourth African player to register an assist in four consecutive Premier League games with his contribution in their 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

After setting a new African record of 107 goals in the English top-flight with a hat-trick at Old Trafford last Sunday, Salah continued from where he stopped and gave Jurgen Klopp’s side an early lead with his contribution.

The Egypt star provided the assist that helped Jordan Henderson open the scoring at Anfield in the fourth minute.

Prior to Saturday’s outing, Salah has previously registered an assist in each of his last three Premier League games – against Manchester United, Watford and Manchester City.

He has now joined Ivory Coast trio Yaya Toure, Gervinho and Wilfried Zaha as the only African players who have achieved such a feat in Premier League history.

Having scored 14 goals in his last 10 games for the Reds, Salah could not extend his impressive goalscoring run on Saturday but Senegal’s Sadio Mane doubled the hosts' lead with his effort in the 24th minute.

It did not take long for Brighton & Hove Albion to respond as Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu halved the deficit in the 41st minute.

Later in the second half, Leandro Trossard ensured the visitors took a point away from Merseyside after scoring the equaliser in the 65th minute.

At the end of the encounter, Klopp rued Salah’s disallowed goal in the second 45 minutes as they remain second in the Premier League table, three points behind leaders Chelsea.

He told the club’s website: “I think after Mo’s goal in the second half, which was disallowed, I can’t remember a lot [of chances] – maybe in the last four or five minutes we were a bit more on the front foot again, but apart from that we just tried to calm the game down when we had the ball and defended them when they had the ball.

“They scored a wonderful second goal and that’s why they deserve a point.”