Liverpool star Salah equals De Bruyne's record with goal against Chelsea

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the joint-leading player who has scored against Chelsea in the Premier League after playing for them in the competition previously.

The 29-year-old who left Chelsea in June 2016, haunted his former club by scoring his fourth league goal against them in their 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Salah doubled Liverpool's lead in the 26th minute after he was played through by Trent Alexander-Arnold and he slotted home a left-footed shot.

The Egypt international joins Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne as the players who have scored the most league goals (four goals) against their former side since they left Stamford Bridge.

Salah’s first-half effort also extended his lead at the top of the Premier League scoring chart to 16 goals after 20 appearances this season.

He also continued his goalscoring run in London and he has been directly involved in 14 goals in 14 Premier League matches in the English capital (nine goals, five assists).

Salah is now Liverpool's leading top scorer in London with 14 goals, displacing club legend Steven Gerrard who scored 13 goals during his playing stint at the club.

Following the away point they picked up at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool remain third in the Premier League table with 42 points after 20 matches - a point behind second-placed Chelsea who have played a game more than them.

Jurgen Klopp's men will face Arsenal next for their League Cup semi-final fixture on January 6 but Salah will not be available because he will join Egypt to prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Egypt will begin their Group D campaign in the competition against Nigeria on January 11 before facing Guinea-Bissau and Sudan on January 15 and 19 respectively.