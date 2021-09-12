Liverpool star Salah closes in on Drogba's African scoring record after 100th Premier League goal

The two-time African Footballer of the Year opened the scoring for the Reds at Elland Road to stretch their unbeaten streak in the league

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is close to equalling Didier Drogba's scoring record after netting his 100th Premier League goal in their 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Chelsea legend Drogba is currently Africa's highest goalscorer in the English top-flight with 104 goals during his two spells at Stamford Bridge.

Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool at Elland Road following an assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 20th minute.

He became the 30th player to hit the century mark and the fifth-fastest player to achieve the feat in 162 games after Alan (121 appearances), Harry Kane (141 apps), Sergio Aguero (147 apps) and Thierry Henry (160 apps).

Salah scored his maiden Premier League goal against Arsenal in March 2014 during his stint at Chelsea and he has 98 league goals to his name so far in Jurgen Klopp's team.

"Mo's record is crazy," Klopp told Sky Sports after the match. "He is still hungry and I don't know how many records he can break.

"Since he joined us he has been the perfect player - a top-class player."

After Drogba and Salah, former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor follows in the third spot with 97 goals.

Also at Elland Road, Sadio Mane surpassed former Everton star Yakubu Ayegbeni's tally with his 97th Premier League goal, to go level with Adebayor.

The Senegal international grabbed a stoppage-time goal after attempting 10 shots in the encounter to seal Liverpool's 3-0 win.

Mane has now scored two goals in four league matches while Salah has three goals to his name this term as Jurgen Klopp's side sit third in the league table, level on 10 points with leaders Manchester United and second-placed Chelsea after four games.

Mane and Salah will turn their attention to Wednesday's Uefa Champions League clash against Franck Kessie's AC Milan before they host Crystal Palace for their next Premier League fixture on September 18.