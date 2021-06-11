Liverpool star Mane meets Senegal President Macky Sall after international duty

The 29-year-old returned to Dakar after his international assignment and he was received by the country's leader at the Palace of the Republic

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was hosted by Senegal President Macky Sall on Thursday after helping the country to back-to-back victories during the international break.

Mane was part of the Teranga Lions’ squad that defeated Zambia and Cape Verde on Saturday and Tuesday respectively, and he scored a goal in each encounter.

The Liverpool star is the second-highest scoring player in the national team colours alongside former Marseille striker Mamadou Niang with 23 goals and he trails the all-time top scorer Henri Camara by eight goals.

Following the completion of international duty with Aliou Cisse’s team, Mane went to the Palace of the Republic in Dakar to update President Sall on his social programmes.

The 2019 African Footballer of the Year is keen on building a hospital in his place of birth, Bambali and he sought the government’s contribution in providing medical personnel for the facility.

Also in the meeting, Mane was said to have discussed Senegal’s preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

The Teranga Lions narrowly missed the continental crown in Egypt two years ago after a 1-0 loss to Algeria in the final.

“Senegalese international Sadio Mane was received this Thursday by President Macky Sall,” the statement read.

“The Liverpool social worker came to exchange with the Head of State on his social actions including the construction of a Hospital in Bambali. He has requested assistance from the State for medical staff.

“Senegal's new stadium and the preparation of the national team with the last two friendly matches were also on the exchange menu.”

In 2019, after Mane finished fourth in the Ballon D'Or ranking behind Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo, President Sall took to social media to encourage the 29-year-old on behalf of the entire country.

“My dear Sadio. By my voice, Senegal expresses its encouragement and congratulations for this place in the top four for the Ballon d'Or 2019,” Sall said.

“The example of self-sacrifice and of perseverance that was your creed will allow you, we're sure, to conquer this trophy. Bravo!”

Mane and his Senegal teammates will regroup again in September for their World Cup qualifiers, with games against Togo and Congo lined up.