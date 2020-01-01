Liverpool star Mane beats De Bruyne to PFA Fans' Player of the Year award

The Senegal international was in scintillating form for the Reds in the campaign, helping them to end their 30-year wait for the English top-flight

forward Sadio Mane has won the Premier League PFA Fans' Player of the Year award for 2019-20.

The international played a pivotal role as the Anfield outfit ended their long wait for an English top-flight title, having last clinched the trophy in 1990.

The forward scored 18 goals and provided nine assists as the Reds won the Premier League trophy with a club-record 99 points.

Mane beat competition from his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to clinch the individual accolade.

The forward has been turning heads since teaming up with the Reds in the summer of 2016 from , where he spent two years after arriving from Red Bull Salzburg.

Mane has racked up a total of 63 goals in 127 league appearances for the Anfield outfit since joining the side, amid other dazzling displays which have endured him to the Reds’ fans.

In the 2018-19 season, he emerged as the Premier League joint-top scorer along with Mohamed Salah and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In the last campaign, the forward scored 20 goals and provided 12 assists across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Besides Premier League success, Mane has also helped the Reds win the , the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup titles.

The 28-year-old was a prominent member of the Senegal national team that finished as runner-up in the 2019 in .

Mane has featured 69 times and scored 19 goals since he made his debut for the Teranga Lions in 2012 and is currently the Africa Player of the Year.

The winger will hope to sparkle once again when Liverpool take on Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 29 at Wembley.