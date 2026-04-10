Liverpool star… Juventus’ long-awaited gift for Spalletti

Juventus have doubled down on their commitment to manager Luciano Spalletti, extending his contract until June 2028 after initially appointing him on a short-term deal.

The move underlines the club’s faith in the Italian coach, who has restored discipline and balance to the squad since his arrival.

Concurrently, the club has kicked off its summer-transfer planning, aiming to supply Spalletti with the tools to execute his vision—most notably the reported pursuit of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The gift Spalletti has been waiting for

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club has made the Liverpool No. 1 their top summer target.

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The 33-year-old shot-stopper previously excelled under Spalletti at Roma, making the prospect of a reunion attractive for club and coach alike.

Although his contract with Liverpool automatically extends until 2027, reports suggest he is open to a return to Italy, given his close bond with his former coach.

Italian sources report positive talks between Juventus and the player’s entourage, and the club is optimistic the deal can be completed next summer.

The move would fit Juventus’s long-term project.

Spalletti’s contract extension until 2028 underscores Juventus’s ambition to build stability after years of on-and-off-the-field turbulence.

Next summer, the Bianconeri are expected to make significant moves to strengthen the squad with experienced, high-quality players, with a goalkeeper of Alisson’s calibre set to be Spalletti’s first gift in his new project at Juventus.

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