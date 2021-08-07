A highly-rated Brazilian forward is linking up with Serie A heavyweights in Turin, but Premier League giants were following him at one stage

Juventus have agreed a cut-price €3 million (£3m/$4m) deal for Kaio Jorge, with the Brazilian teenager's agent revealing that Liverpool and Tottenham were keen on a player that is "a little Lautaro Martinez, a little Roberto Firmino" before Serie A giants swooped in.

A highly-rated 19-year-old forward is bidding farewell to Santos in his homeland as he prepares to open an exciting new chapter in his career with European heavyweights.

Turin has been chosen as his next destination, but he could have ended up in England had Premier League giants pushed a little harder and stepped up their interest in a player that boasts considerable potential.

Jorge's representative, Andrea Bagnoli, has told Calciomercato of the scramble for his client's signature: "I know that he was followed with interest by Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Tottenham, but all the top clubs were informed."

Quizzed further on whether the Bianconeri have got a bargain, Bagnoli added: "I really think so, because Juve jumped at the opportunity by taking advantage of the situation of his contract which would expire in a few months.

"He was followed by several European clubs, but in the end the most decisive club always wins."

Juve believe they have pulled off quite a coup in acquiring Jorge, with many of the opinion that he is capable of becoming a household name.

Bagnoli sees the youngster following in some illustrious footsteps, with there a number of fellow South Americans that his game can be likened to.

"A little Lautaro, a little Firmino; he is a player with their characteristics, but by finding him the right position and giving him experience he can also turn into a Neymar," Bagnoli said.

"The work he will do with [Massimiliano] Allegri will certainly be fundamental."

Jorge made his senior debut for Santos at 16 years of age and has hit 17 goals for them through 84 appearances, with those exploits catching the eye of ambitious sides further afield.

