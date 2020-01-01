Liverpool star Shaqiri tests positive for Covid-19 & will sit out international duty with Switzerland

The 28-year-old, who remains on the books at Anfield with the transfer window now closed, is taking in a period of self-isolation

midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now sit out international duty with as he takes in a period of self-isolation.

The 28-year-old had been due to link up with his country for the latest round of friendly and fixtures.

He has, however, been forced to withdraw from Vladimir Petkovic’s plans after contracting coronavirus.

A statement from the Swiss FA read: “Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation.

“The strict protective measures and requirements of UEFA for national teams in accordance with the ‘UEFA Return to Play Protocol’ have been strictly adhered to. Based on this, clarifications are currently underway with the local health authorities about how to proceed.”

More to follow…