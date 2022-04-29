Liverpool star Salah named FWA Footballer of the Year in 30-goal season as Chelsea ace Kerr scoops Women’s award

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2021-22, with Chelsea forward Sam Kerr claiming the Women’s Footballer of the Year prize.

Egyptian icon Salah has claimed top spot in the FWA poll for the second time in his career, with a talismanic presence at Anfield enjoying another 30-goal season as the Reds chase down a historic quadruple.

Kerr, meanwhile, has remained a model of consistency in west London and is looking to land a third consecutive Women’s Super League title with her current employers.

Why did Salah & Kerr land the FWA awards?

FWA chair Carrie Brown has told the organisation’s official website on two deserving winners: “Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country. As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.

“The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members.”

