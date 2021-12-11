Liverpool's Salah closes in on Vardy's record after winning goal against Aston Villa

Mohamed Salah scored his 14th Premier League goal of the season as Liverpool pipped Aston Villa to a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Salah’s contribution at Anfield means he has either scored or assisted a goal in 14 consecutive league appearances, just one behind Jamie Vardy’s record of 15 games.

The Leicester City star achieved the feat between August and December 2015.

Following a goalless first 45 minutes, Salah earned Liverpool a penalty after he was brought down by Tyrone Mings and he stepped forward to convert into the back of the net in the 67th minute.

The Reds held on to the lead and it extended their unbeaten run at Anfield to 17 games while they handed former club captain Steven Gerrard his second defeat at the helm of Aston Villa.

Salah's brilliance from the spot means he has now scored each of his last 15 penalties in the English top-flight, a record that is only bettered by Matt Le Tissier (23 penalties).

The two-time African Footballer of the Year remains the highest-scoring player in the Premier League with 14 goals in 16 matches in this campaign.

Salah's form is expected to be a worry for Nigeria who will begin their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Egypt on January 11. Both countries are in Group D with Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Liverpool are second in the league table with 36 points after 16 matches, a point behind leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's men are scheduled to host Newcastle United for their next league match on Thursday.