Liverpool's Salah feels 'greater honour' after winning the 2021/22 PFA Player of the Year award

The Egypt captain beat Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and other top names to be crowned for the second time in the Premier League

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah feels honoured to have won the men's 2021-22 Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year after votes from fellow players.

The 29-year-old beat teammates Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City attacker Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane.

The Egypt international has now taken to his Twitter account to appreciate those who made it possible for him to be crowned.

"There is no greater honour than winning an award that my colleagues voted on. I am very grateful to all of you!" Salah posted.

There is no greater honour than winning an award that my colleagues voted on. I am very grateful to all of you! pic.twitter.com/AH0FOSapXI — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 9, 2022

The PFA award is voted for by current and former professional footballers, and Salah has once again impressed his peers above all others in the Premier League.

The Pharaohs' captain had a good season in which he won the League Cup and the FA Cup, while finishing as a runner up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

In the Premier League, Salah scored 23 goals in the 35-English top-tier matches to share the Golden Boot with Spurs attacker Son Heung-min. He also managed to get 13 assists to help the Merseyside team get 92 points, just a point behind the title-winning Citizens.

Salah played in 13 Champions League matches and managed to score eight goals.

Article continues below

Salah is now one of only nine players to have won two PFA Players’ Player awards, joining Ronaldo and De Bruyne, along with Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Gareth Bale, plus twice women's award winners Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby.

His first PFA Players’ Player award came in the 2017/18 season when he was signed by the club and went on to score 32 goals in 36 Premier League matches, while also providing 10 assists for the Jurgen Klopp-led side.