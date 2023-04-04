Liverpool rule Virgil van Dijk out for Chelsea match because of illness

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is absent from the Reds' team against Chelsea on Tuesday after reportedly suffering from an illness.

Liverpool fighting for European place

Need to beat downtrodden Chelsea

Van Dijk illness could open up space for Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back avoided a bug that ravaged the Netherlands' camp during the international break but has now experienced a setback at a terrible time, with The Athletic reporting that it's an illness keeping him out of action.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have lost three consecutive matches in all competitions after their 7-0 win over Manchester United and must capitalise on a weakened Chelsea team that just fired Graham Potter. Even though Van Dijk has struggled lately, his presence remains important to Jurgen Klopp.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be in action again on Sunday against Arsenal to complete their brutal three-game stretch against Manchester City, the Blues and the Gunners.