'Liverpool risk losing Salah if they fail to win title', warns Heskey

The Egypt international has played a key role for the Reds since joining the side, helping them to reach the Champions League final last season

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has warned that the club risk losing their star forward Mohamed Salah if they fail to win a title at the end of the season.

The Reds last claim the English elite league trophy in 1990. They went close to ending the title drought in 2002, 2009 and 2014 but emerged as runners-up on all occasions.

They currently lead the league log with 62 points, although the gap with their closest rivals Manchester City has been reduced to three points after Monday’s 1-1 stalemate with West Ham United.

Salah has been outstanding since joining Jurgen Klopp’s men in the summer of 2017 from Roma and played a pivotal role for the Reds as they reached the final of the Champions League last season losing to Real Madrid.

The Egypt international had been previously linked with ‎Los Blancos in the past and the 41-year-old has stated that the desire to win a trophy could lure the 26-year-old away from the club.

“There’s always that risk [of players wanting to leave],” Heskey told the Express.

However, the former England international believes that the cordial relationship between the Reds' fans and the players will want to motivate Salah along with his strike partners Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to continue on the Merseyside.

“The relationship between the players and the Liverpool fans is such that they always want to give the league another go," he added.

“I’m not saying that they [Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane] wouldn’t go, but there is plenty of reason for them to stay.”

Salah who has 16 league goals this season will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they take on Bournemouth on Saturday.