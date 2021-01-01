'Red is for danger and red is for power' - Liverpool reveal new home kit inspired by Shankly and stars of 1964

Liverpool's home kit for 2021-22 has been revealed, with the Reds and their latest design from Nike taking inspiration from Bill Shankly and the club's stars of 1964.

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a testing campaign in 2020-21, with the Premier League title ripped from their grasp in a season that they will finish empty-handed.

The intention of all of those at Anfield is to bounce back stronger, with those on the red half of Merseyside now aware of what they will be donning when chasing down more major silverware.

What is the new design all about?

While staying loyal to their roots, Liverpool's latest home offering does include flashes of orange on the collar and sleeve trim.

"Taking inspiration from the 1964 season, when the Reds were under the management and instruction of Bill Shankly, next season’s home kit captures the glow of a bright red colourway," the Reds said in a statement to accompany their new kit release.

"In 1964, LFC introduced a full-flooded red kit for the first time in the club’s history on the basis it would provide them with a psychological edge, with Shankly famously saying that ‘red is for danger and red is for power’. This set the foundation for their dominance for years to come.

"Inspired directly by that decision, the men’s and Women’s team will be walking on to the pitch with a full red kit detailed with bolted pinstripes and bright crimson sleeve cuffs and neckline - representing power, energy and danger - in 2021-22.

"With deep-rooted club history meeting contemporary style, the jersey is completed with a fossil-coloured swoosh and crest - a nod to jerseys of the ’90s. The green neck tape features a thread of stripes which are ever-present in the home collection. Standard Chartered Bank has a fresh new look: bold, vibrant and digital-friendly, the brand is fit for a new era."

What do the players think?

Virgil van Dijk did not get to see much of Liverpool's 2020-21 design, with knee ligament damage ending his season in October, but the Dutch defender will be raring to go in new colours.

He has said: "It’s great to see the perfect blend of our heritage and Nike’s product innovation for our new home kit. Being part of the swoosh family for years, they’ve been at the forefront of sustainable design and it goes a long way into making our sport a greener one. I can’t wait for the fans to see it in person next season.”

When will Liverpool wear the kit for the first time?

Liverpool have added on their latest design: "This will be the Reds’ most sustainable kit yet, with the shirts that players will wear on the pitch, as well as the replica jerseys for fans, having been constructed with 100 per cent recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

"Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned and melted down to produce a high-quality yarn for manufacturing and is part of Nike’s wider ‘Move to Zero’ initiative, with football apparel leading the way in sustainability."

Klopp's men have just one more fixture to take in this season, at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

They will wear their new kit in that crucial clash, with the Reds aware that victory over the Eagles and former manager Roy Hodgson will secure them a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

