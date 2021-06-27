Liverpool reject Basel transfer bid for Canada international Millar

Blackpool, Odense and New York Red Bulls are all interested in the 21-year-old forward, too

Liverpool have rejected an offer from Basel for striker Liam Millar.

The Canada international is expected to leave the Reds this summer, and the Swiss side have emerged as surprise front-runners to land the 21-year-old.

Blackpool, Odense and New York Red Bull are also keen on the pacy forward, who can play as a winger or as a centre forward, and who made 27 appearances on loan at Charlton in League One last season.

What’s the situation?

Liverpool, Goal understands, rejected a formal offer from Basel for Millar on Friday, but are expecting a second bid next week.

The Reds are looking for a fee well in excess of £1 million ($1.4m) for a player who joined the club from Fulham in 2016.

Millar still has two years left on his contract, but is keen to move on in order to play regular football. He has played once for Liverpool’s first-team, starting their FA Cup fourth round replay win over Shrewsbury at Anfield in February 2020, and has enjoyed two separate loan spells with Kilmarnock in Scotland prior to his move to Charlton in January.

He has been capped 11 times by Canada, where he is part of a new generation of young talent which includes Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Lille’s Jonathan David.

Who else are Liverpool looking to move on this summer?

As confirmed by Goal earlier this week, Liverpool are open to offers for young full-back Neco Williams, who is wanted by Leeds, Burnley and Southampton, among others.

Fellow Welshman Harry Wilson is also for sale, and the Reds have been approached by Portuguese giants Benfica over a possible deal, although the sides are some way apart in terms of their valuation of the 23-year-old.

Nat Phillips would be allowed to depart if an offer of around £12m ($17m) was received, and both Burnley and Brighton have made enquiries, while midfielder Marko Grujic is also likely to move on, as is goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino all face uncertain futures, although it is unlikely that all three would be moved on this summer. Decisions must also be made over the likes of Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo, Taiwo Awoniyi and Kamil Grabara.

