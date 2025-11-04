Liverpool vs Real Madrid 2025 tickets: Dates, ticket prices, resale & more

Prepare for one of European football's most anticipated clashes as Liverpool face off against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in 2025.

These two titans, boasting a combined 20 European Cups, are set to renew their storied rivalry on English soil. Most recently, Liverpool secured a historic 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the 2025 Champions League, ending a 15-year winless streak against the Spanish giants. This upcoming match is another chapter in that epic saga.

For fans eager to witness this monumental fixture live, securing tickets can be a challenging but rewarding endeavor. GOAL has all the info for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid 2025 clash, including official channels, resale options, and price ranges.

When is Liverpool vs Real Madrid 2025?

Date Name Location Tickets Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 8pm GMT Liverpool vs Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League) Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom Tickets from £388

How to buy Liverpool vs Real Madrid 2025 tickets?

The primary way to get tickets is directly through official club channels or UEFA, though these are typically the hardest to obtain due to overwhelming demand. For this specific match at Anfield, Liverpool FC's official ticket sales process often prioritises various membership tiers and ballot systems, including:

Auto Cup Scheme: For loyal supporters, payments for tickets within this scheme are typically processed automatically in October.

For loyal supporters, payments for tickets within this scheme are typically processed automatically in October. Season Ticket Holders and All Red Members: Access to tickets is often staggered based on prior match attendance records. For those with a strong attendance history (e.g., recorded Atletico 25/26 and two other specific Champions League matches from 24/25), an online sale will open.

Access to tickets is often staggered based on prior match attendance records. For those with a strong attendance history (e.g., recorded Atletico 25/26 and two other specific Champions League matches from 24/25), an online sale will open. Local General Sale Ballot: For supporters with an 'L' (Liverpool) postcode, a ballot registration period is offered.

Given the high demand, it's very difficult to secure tickets directly through official general sales. Many fans turn to secondary ticket marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets, with tickets available from £244.

When purchasing from secondary markets, always ensure the platform offers buyer protection and guarantees the authenticity of tickets. Remember that while these platforms provide access, they will generally not offer tickets at face value.

How much are Liverpool vs Real Madrid 2025 tickets?

The price of tickets for a fixture like Liverpool vs Real Madrid can vary wildly depending on the sales channel, seating location, and demand.

For those fortunate enough to secure tickets through official club channels, the face value can range anywhere from £40 to £200. However, as previously noted, obtaining these through official means without a strong membership history is incredibly challenging.

On secondary ticket marketplaces, like LiveFootballTickets, tickets are currently available starting from £388.

It's important to note that these prices are dynamic and can fluctuate based on team performance, how close it gets to the match date, and general market demand. Therefore, if you see a price within your budget on a reputable site, it’s often best to act quickly.

Upcoming schedule and dates of Liverpool vs Real Madrid

This fixture is part of the UEFA Champions League group stage or early knockout rounds, meaning both teams will be competing intensely in their domestic leagues and other cup competitions.

Liverpool's schedule in November 2025 includes other home games at Anfield, like a Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace on October 29, 2025, and Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa on November 1, 2025, and Nottingham Forest on November 22, 2025. Another Champions League home fixture against PSV Eindhoven is also listed for November 26, 2025.

For Real Madrid, their schedule will similarly be packed with La Liga and potentially other Champions League matches, building momentum for their clash with Liverpool.

Should I use ticket resellers?

Using reputable ticket resellers is often the only viable option for many fans to secure tickets for high-demand matches like Liverpool vs Real Madrid, especially if they don't have access to official club sales.

Platforms like LiveFootballTickets are generally trustworthy, but always ensure the reseller offers buyer protection, transparent pricing (including all fees), and guarantees the authenticity of the tickets.

Be wary of unofficial sources or deals that seem too good to be true, as counterfeiting can be an issue. Always check reviews and the platform's policies before purchasing.