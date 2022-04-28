Liverpool’s Mane closing in on Lampard’s Champions League mark

Sadio Mane is fast closing in on a remarkable Frank Lampard Champions League record as Liverpool prepare to face Villarreal in the semi-final second leg billed for May 3, 2022.

Having scored against the Yellow Submarine on Wednesday, the Senegal international now boasts 14 goals for the Reds in the competition.

Mane has scored 14 goals for Liverpool in the knockout stages of the #UCL, including one in the first leg against Villarreal. He is now just one goal shy of equalling Lampard’s record for most goals scored for an English team in the knockout stages of the UCL (15 for Chelsea). pic.twitter.com/QGWN0oxNL6 — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 28, 2022

He is now just one goal shy of equalling Frank Lampard’s record for most goals scored for an English team in the knockout stages of the competition (15 for Chelsea).

With the Yellow Submarine still reeling from having conceded, the reigning African Player of the Year doubled the hosts' advantage just two minutes later after he was teed up by Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian navigated his way into the Spaniards’ box before sending the ball to Mane who poked it past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

That saw the former Southampton star match Didier Drogba's feat to become Africa’s joint-highest goalscorer in the Champions League knockout stages.

Should Mane find the net in the reverse fixture at the Estadio de la Ceramica, the 30-year-old would eclipse the Ivorian’s record.

After impressing for 73 minutes, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner was subbed off for Diogo Jota, while receiving an ovation from the home fans.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was asked whether Mane should win the Ballon d’Or, and he told the Liverpool website: “Wow! He plays an outstanding season, Sadio is an outstanding player, I have nothing to do with the Ballon d’Or nomination and all these kinds of things, I don’t understand it really 100 per cent.

“He is world-class and played again a really good game for us. I don’t know exactly how you come to that question now, the season is not even over.

“Historically, you have to win something, I think, to win the Ballon d’Or most of the time. It was like this, that if you are not Messi or Ronaldo you have to win probably the Champions League, which we didn’t do yet so give us a few more weeks and then we will see where we end up.

“Sadio wants to contribute, Sadio wants to help the team and that’s what I love most of all.”