Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has criticised leaked footage from Manchester United's training ground ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's first match in charge at Anfield. With the Red Devils sitting 18th in the Premier League, the new Argentine boss faces an immediate baptism of fire against old rivals.
Iraola slams leaked Man Utd training footage
Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has condemned leaked footage from Manchester United's training ground ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's debut at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The Argentine tactician left his role as United States manager during the international break to replace Michael Carrick and immediately faces one of English football's fiercest rivalries.
Despite receiving the video clip, Iraola insisted privacy behind closed doors must be respected. "They sent me the footage but the important part of this, it could happen to anyone," Iraola said. "Yesterday, if you had access to our training, 15 to 20 minutes, you know who trained, but it's not about the advantage, there is a reason we train behind closed doors. It's not nice, honestly."
Pochettino steps into unknown territory at Anfield
Pochettino becomes the first Manchester United manager to take charge of his opening Premier League fixture against Liverpool, leaving Iraola without recent tactical references to study. While United sit 18th after 10 games—their lowest position at this stage since 1986-87—the Liverpool boss warned his squad not to be fooled by the table.
"We have faced each other and he has games behind him. We don't have like references to prepare because we don't know right now," Iraola admitted. "It's true they have this disadvantage, we don't have the references like we do the other opposition. Beginning of game is important, we have to adapt to certain things. We know the players very well, strengths and weaknesses and until today that is not going to change from one day to the other."
Rebuilding fragile defence and breaking Anfield curse
Pochettino inherits a side winless in eight top-flight matches and still searching for their first Premier League clean sheet of the campaign. United have conceded the highest non-penalty expected goals per shot faced in the division at 0.14, while Pochettino personally has failed to win any of his last eight meetings with Liverpool across spells at Tottenham and Chelsea.
Even so, United won 2-1 at Anfield last season to complete a league double over their rivals, prompting Iraola to urge maximum focus. "I think my players, the club, we all know Manchester United, and everyone knows this team," he said. "It is not an 18th team, they are much better, we know this. Had good results versus us lately and that maybe helps. The manager, for sure they want to start well, so we know we need our best game to beat them."
New manager bounce meets Anfield test
Only one of Manchester United's last nine managers, including caretakers, has lost his first Premier League match in charge, offering Pochettino historical encouragement despite a 57.3 per cent Opta supercomputer win probability for fourth-placed Liverpool. Meanwhile, Iraola confirmed Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong should all be available as the Reds aim to improve a sluggish home record of just one league win from five at Anfield.
"It happens, it's natural every time there is a new manager, you want to impress," Iraola concluded. "We have to acknowledge the importance of the game, ingredients, new manager for them and we want to improve our form at home. The first chance we have is United on Sunday."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.