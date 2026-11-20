Share Follow GOAL on Google

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has criticised leaked footage from Manchester United's training ground ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's first match in charge at Anfield. With the Red Devils sitting 18th in the Premier League, the new Argentine boss faces an immediate baptism of fire against old rivals.

Advertisement

Iraola slams leaked Man Utd training footage

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has condemned leaked footage from Manchester United's training ground ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's debut at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The Argentine tactician left his role as United States manager during the international break to replace Michael Carrick and immediately faces one of English football's fiercest rivalries.

Despite receiving the video clip, Iraola insisted privacy behind closed doors must be respected. "They sent me the footage but the important part of this, it could happen to anyone," Iraola said. "Yesterday, if you had access to our training, 15 to 20 minutes, you know who trained, but it's not about the advantage, there is a reason we train behind closed doors. It's not nice, honestly."

Pochettino steps into unknown territory at Anfield

Pochettino becomes the first Manchester United manager to take charge of his opening Premier League fixture against Liverpool, leaving Iraola without recent tactical references to study. While United sit 18th after 10 games—their lowest position at this stage since 1986-87—the Liverpool boss warned his squad not to be fooled by the table.

"We have faced each other and he has games behind him. We don't have like references to prepare because we don't know right now," Iraola admitted. "It's true they have this disadvantage, we don't have the references like we do the other opposition. Beginning of game is important, we have to adapt to certain things. We know the players very well, strengths and weaknesses and until today that is not going to change from one day to the other."

Advertisement Advertisement

Rebuilding fragile defence and breaking Anfield curse

Pochettino inherits a side winless in eight top-flight matches and still searching for their first Premier League clean sheet of the campaign. United have conceded the highest non-penalty expected goals per shot faced in the division at 0.14, while Pochettino personally has failed to win any of his last eight meetings with Liverpool across spells at Tottenham and Chelsea.

Related Topics

Even so, United won 2-1 at Anfield last season to complete a league double over their rivals, prompting Iraola to urge maximum focus. "I think my players, the club, we all know Manchester United, and everyone knows this team," he said. "It is not an 18th team, they are much better, we know this. Had good results versus us lately and that maybe helps. The manager, for sure they want to start well, so we know we need our best game to beat them."

New manager bounce meets Anfield test

Only one of Manchester United's last nine managers, including caretakers, has lost his first Premier League match in charge, offering Pochettino historical encouragement despite a 57.3 per cent Opta supercomputer win probability for fourth-placed Liverpool. Meanwhile, Iraola confirmed Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong should all be available as the Reds aim to improve a sluggish home record of just one league win from five at Anfield.

Advertisement

"It happens, it's natural every time there is a new manager, you want to impress," Iraola concluded. "We have to acknowledge the importance of the game, ingredients, new manager for them and we want to improve our form at home. The first chance we have is United on Sunday."