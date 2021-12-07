Liverpool manager Klopp: Salah contract discussions not for the public

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described the current contract situation between the club and striker Mohamed Salah as “completely normal."

The 29-year-old Egypt international has been one of the key players for the Reds this season, scoring 19 goals and making eight assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

On the Premier League front, Salah is currently topping the scorers' chart with 13 goals, four more than second-placed Jamie Vardy of Leicester City who has scored nine while Diogo Jota of Liverpool is third with eight goals.

However, Salah, who joined the Anfield outfit in 2017, has 18 months left on his contract and whether he will extend his stay is still not clear.

Asked on Salah’s contract situation ahead of Liverpool’s trip to face AC Milan in a Champions League fixture, Klopp said as quoted by the club’s official website: “We are talking. Extending a contract with a player like Salah is not a thing you do and you meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement.

“That’s completely normal. There’s really nothing else to say about [it]. Salah speaks about it when he gets asked about it. I can only say a few things because all the rest is not for the public obviously.

“But I’m not sure if he gave the interview in English or if it got translated from Arabic into English, that is a massive issue, how we saw in the last few days again – really a lot of things can happen when somebody tries to do that.

“Salah is fine, I’m fine. I think what we all want is clear and things like this need time, that’s it.”

In a recent interview, Salah said he was “happy” to hear that Barcelona want to sign him but insisted he would rather stay at Liverpool.

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me,” he said to Egyptian broadcaster MBC.

“This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world.”

Salah, however, admitted, despite his desire to stay in England, the decision may be out of his control, as he waits on the club and his agent to come to an agreement.

“I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool,” he added. “But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue.

“There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.

“There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision.”