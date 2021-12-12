Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left impressed with the way Mohamed Salah held his nerves to convert a vital penalty that handed his team maximum points against Aston Villa.

It was a game full of emotions as the Reds legend Steven Gerrard made a return to the Anfield Stadium but as an opponent. It was a balanced affair until the 67th minute when Tyrone Mings committed a foul in the 18-yard-area and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

The Pharaohs captain rose to the occasion, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and handing Liverpool maximum points.

"I tell you what, in the moment when you get a penalty I hate when people start celebrating in that moment because there’s still a shot and a possible goalkeeper save in between," Klopp said as quoted by the club's official website.

"I am really happy – really, really happy – and think it’s exactly the same difficulty and importance like each other goal.

"There are goals during a season that are much easier than a penalty, when you tap it in from two yards, a square ball or whatever. If somebody says they [penalties] don’t count the same I don’t understand it, I think they count exactly the same – and always should."

Salah’s contribution at Anfield means he has either scored or assisted a goal in 14 consecutive league appearances, just one behind Jamie Vardy’s record of 15 games.

The Leicester City star achieved the feat between August and December 2015.

Furthermore, Salah's brilliance from the spot means he has now scored each of his last 15 penalties in the English top-flight, a record that is only bettered by Matt Le Tissier (23 penalties).

The two-time African Footballer of the Year remains the highest-scoring player in the Premier League with 14 goals in 16 matches in this campaign.

Liverpool are second in the league table with 36 points after 16 matches, a point behind leaders Manchester City.

Klopp's men are scheduled to host Newcastle United for their next league match on Thursday.