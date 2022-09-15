Liverpool & Man Utd-linked linked Caicedo admits 'nobody would turn down Chelsea' as he hints at Potter reunion

Brighton star Moises Caicedo has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, but he admits that “nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea”.

Midfielder starring for Seagulls

Attracting plenty of interest

Is a big fan of ex-Brighton boss

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old Ecuador international midfielder has been a revelation for the Seagulls since arriving in England during the winter transfer window of 2021, allowing him to attract interest from afar. He is said to have admirers at Old Trafford, while there was talk of a £42 million ($49m) bid from Anfield over the summer, but the youngster concedes that he may be tempted to reunite with Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: Caicedo has told Ole when quizzed on his future plans: “Right now I’m very focused on Brighton and the World Cup. I want to have a great World Cup and then we’ll see what happens. I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter, who has left Brighton to take charge at Chelsea, was the man to help Caicedo unlock his potential.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The highly-rated South American added on his respect for a coach that gave him a big break in Europe: “It made me very sad now that he left for Chelsea, because he helped me a lot and I wanted to continue having him as a manager, but that’s football. You never know: today you can be here and tomorrow somewhere else, that’s the job of a footballer and a coach.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? Brighton have collected 13 points from six Premier League games this season, putting them fourth in the table, but they have seen two games postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and will not be back in action until facing Liverpool on October 1.