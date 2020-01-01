‘Liverpool may look for another striker, but need a defender’ – McAteer talks transfers ahead of January window

The former Reds star believes reinforcement in the centre-half position is essential, but he could see additions being made in the final third as well

may look into acquiring one of the strikers they have been linked with ahead of the January transfer window, says Jason McAteer, but reinforcements at centre-half are considered to remain the top priority.

The Reds are forever on the lookout for additions that will help lift them to even greater heights.

Big money will be spent when the right targets become available, with Jurgen Klopp able to call upon the full backing of his board when considerable investment is required.

It could be that the reigning Premier League champions look to further bolster their ranks in the new year, with another winter market about to open for business.

McAteer believes the Reds should be striving for continuous improvement, with fresh faces required in order to achieve that, and feels more firepower may be sought.

The former Liverpool star told FreeSuperTips : “With the January transfer window fast approaching, there have been a few strikers that have been linked with a move to Anfield.

“Liverpool is the biggest club in Europe currently, they are up there with the likes of and can hold their own with and .

“There is a lot of money to be made in this transfer window and agents will be looking at it and thinking about where they can put their players. Agents will be linking their players to these clubs and it might not necessarily be true at all.

“If a player in the media is being looked at by Liverpool, then suddenly, it makes a certain person more appealing to other teams too. It is a lot of mind games that take place, the agents do it, the players themselves play up to the game too, but it doesn’t mean that the football club being mentioned wants to buy them.

“Clubs are always looking to strengthen your squad and improve in the key areas. Competition for places is healthy and you’ve got to make sure that you keep evolving as a football club.

“Teams can’t afford to stand still and rest on the players that are currently doing well, and you’ve got to keep the players motivated by winning trophies.”

While admitting that Klopp could explore options in the final third, McAteer believes defensive targets will be prioritised as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all picked up injuries.

He added: “Although some of the academy players have come in and they’ve done well and look good for the future, a centre-back should be the focus for Liverpool in January.

“Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are quite injury prone and Virgil Van Dijk is out for a significant period so that’s the position they need to look at. Liverpool has got very good defenders when they are all fit, but unfortunately, they can’t stay fit.

“The team has already strengthened in the forward areas, and in midfield, we brought in Thiago and already have Jordan Henderson, Fabinho.

“Curtis Jones has really impressed me this season and is emerging as a top player, but there aren’t many areas where Liverpool needs to strengthen.

“The only position you feel that Liverpool are a bit light in is the centre-back position.”