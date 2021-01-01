'We will all sit down and think' - Liverpool-linked Kamara to consider Marseille future in the summer

The 21-year-old midfielder's contract at Stade Velodrome ends next year, and he is not in a hurry to extend amid talk of Premier League interest

Boubacar Kamara will consider his future at Marseille in the summer, amid reports of interest from Premier League champions Liverpool.

The 21-year-old versatile midfielder has been a bright spark in a turbulent season for OM, however, his contract expires in summer 2022, leading to clubs around Europe reportedly taking an interest.

Kamara, however, is in no rush to decide on his future, and will sit down with Marseille and his representatives in the summer to decide on their next move.

What did Kamara say?

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Marseille's Ligue 1 clash with Reims this weekend, Kamara said: "Since I was little, I have been at OM. I have never known anything else. I have never felt the sensation of leaving. With everything I have lived at OM, I think I'm ready to go anywhere.

"It's more the sporting project that can convince me to stay. I have lived a bit here. It's four years that I've been here so it's the project that will make me make the decision, but I remain focused on the end of the season, then we will all sit down and think."

Will Kamara move on?

Marseille are currently fifth in Ligue 1 under Jorge Sampaoli, and face a fight to reach the Champions League next season. Failure to qualify for the top rank of European competition could be the catalyst to force Kamara out the door.

Having moved into midfield after starting his professional career as a defender, Kamara's skill and versatility make him an enticing target for any Champions League side looking to add quality - and with Liverpool seeking reinforcements amid uncertainty over the futures of Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita, he could be an ideal fit at Anfield.

Article continues below

Kamara has been a key figure for Marseille this season, making 38 appearances in all competitions.

Capable of playing at centre-back or defensive midfield, he has kept his first-team place under Sampaoli, who replaced Andre Villas-Boas at the Ligue 1 club midway through the campaign.

Further Reading