'He probably saves Liverpool £100m' - Jurgen Klopp told to make Trent Alexander-Arnold's midfield move permanent

Jamie Carragher has advised Jurgen Klopp to make Trent Alexander-Arnold's midfield move permanent if Liverpool want to save £100m.

Carragher's advice for Klopp

Wants right-back to play in midfield

Liverpool can save £100m with switch

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international defender has been impressive in a new hybrid right-back and midfield role in recent times, and Carragher believes that playing him centrally suits the player. He also opined that Klopp should consider shifting Alexander-Arnold permanently to the new position instead of spending millions on new midfielders in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said, "If Trent plays midfield, he probably saves Liverpool £100m. One thing we haven't seen a lot from Trent Alexander-Arnold during his career is goals from outside the box. But if he keeps playing in midfield, he will get 5-10 goals a season. We've seen it from set pieces."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool will be looking for at least one midfielder in the summer transfer window with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister being closely linked with a move to the club. They have reportedly made the Argentine midfielder their prime target in the upcoming window after pulling out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's side are pushing for a Champions League spot and are one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United. They take on Leicester City on May 15 in their next Premier League clash.