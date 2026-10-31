Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher apologises for foul-mouthed Aston Villa rant as club threatens legal action

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Jamie Carragher has admitted he was wrong to aim an X-rated insult at Aston Villa supporters following his suggestion that Manchester United should target Unai Emery. The former Liverpool defender clarified his comments after the Midlands club sensationally threatened him with legal action.

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Carragher regrets X-rated Villa outburst

Carragher has backtracked on his expletive-laden rant directed at Villa supporters. The pundit recently sparked outrage by telling the club's fanbase to "shut the f*** up" on social media.

The storm erupted after the former Liverpool defender suggested United should attempt to poach manager Emery. Villa fans quickly flooded Carragher's social media accounts to voice their displeasure.

Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris has since released a strong statement. He confirmed the club intends to pursue legal action against the 48-year-old over the public insults.

Pundit claims insult was in jest

Speaking on The Overlap Daily, Carragher attempted to defuse the situation. He admitted that his frustration boiled over due to the sheer volume of messages he received online.

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"It's grown arms and legs," Carragher explained. "I ended up telling them to F off which maybe I should've not done. But it was all in jest because they've been all over my social timeline."

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He added: "If you want to give me stick in the pub with Mr Goldbridge that's absolutely fine but stay off my socials! We'll all make it all up as I'm a big fan of Villa."

Why Carragher backed Emery for United

The controversy stems from Carragher's belief that Emery is currently the best manager in the Premier League. He openly questioned whether the Spanish tactician would be tempted by an elite job offer.

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"I'm not saying he'll go. I'm saying if it was me, I would ask the question," Carragher stated. He compared Emery to Rafael Benitez, noting that while stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal failed, he has excelled at clubs like Villa and Sevilla.

"You’re not allowed to give an opinion," he added. "I think Unai Emery is the best manager in the league and if you’re Man Utd, thinking about getting a new manager, you’re probably going to go ‘what’s the best we can get?

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"I’m not saying he’ll go. I’m saying if it was me, I would ask the question. I’m just interested to know, would Unai Emery want to manage at that level again? Or is he thinking, ‘I run the show at Villa, I can do what I want’.

"And certain managers are good at a certain level or certain clubs, and that’s Unai Emery, reminds me a bit of Rafa [Benitez] really. He’s had his go at PSG and Arsenal, it didn’t work – but Seville, Villarreal, Aston Villa, Valencia, he’s done really well."

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Villa prepare to take legal action

Villa are refusing to let the matter slide. Co-owner Sawiris made it clear that the club will not tolerate such public disrespect from broadcasters. It remains to be seen how the threatened legal proceedings will unfold. Meanwhile, Emery will keep his focus strictly on the pitch as Villa continue to navigate their domestic and European campaigns.