Liverpool forward Sadio Mane makes PFA Team of the Year

The 27-year-old is the only African and one of the four Reds in the annual team selection released on Thursday

star Sadio Mane has been named in the 2018-19 Professional Footballers Association [PFA] Team of the Year.

The Senegalese forward stars as the only African in the shortlist alongside three other Liverpool players - Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Mane has contributed immensely to Liverpool's hunt for their first Premier League title since 1990 with his searing pace and composure in front of goal.

With 18 top-flight goals this season, Mane is currently in his best scoring form in a single Premier League season.

He is a goal behind joint top scorers 's Sergio Aguero, 's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Salah in the English top-flight's scoring chart.

The Teranga Lions' star is also in contention for the PFA Player of the Year award with the winner set to be announced at a ceremony on Sunday.

Full squad

Goalkeeper: Ederson [Manchester City]

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold [Liverpool], Aymeric Laporte [Manchester City], Virgil van Dijk [Liverpool], Andy Robertson [Liverpool]

Midfielders: Paul Pogba [ ], Fernandinho [Manchester City], Bernardo Silva [Manchester City].

Forwards: Raheem Sterling [Manchester City], Sadio Mane [Liverpool], Sergio Aguero [Manchester City].