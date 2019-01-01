Liverpool fan Poulsen dreaming of playing in the Premier League 'one day'

The Denmark forward is in the form of his life in front of goal and sees England's top division as an ideal destination later in his career

Confessed Liverpool fan Yussuf Poulsen has admitted that he would love the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League, while restating his happiness at RB Leipzig.

The Denmark international arrived in Leipzig in 2013, and has accompanied the side during their climb up the German football pyramid.

He is now enjoying a breakthrough season, having scored 12 goals in all competitions to date as his side challenge for a Champions League spot.

Poulsen, 24, remains committed to his current club, but sees a move to England as a long-term goal.

“I want to play there sometime, and it’s no problem for me to say so," he explained to Sportbuzzer.

"It’s a dream. But I’m not ready yet. I have a lot in mind with RB."

The forward has previously revealed his admiration for the English top flight, while stating his childhood allegiance to the club currently coached by Jurgen Klopp.

"The Premier League would generally interest me. That would fit well with my game," he told Bild last year.

"As a kid I followed Liverpool. My best friend was a fan of the club - and then you are somewhat, too."

And he is also a big fan of Barcelona, whom he also adopted while growing up in Denmark.

Article continues below

"When I was little, I was a Barcelona fan. You also have to be honest with yourself and know what you can and can not do. I can not play in Barcelona, maybe I will never be able to," he told kristinavomdorf.com in 2017.

"That's why it's not a dream to switch. As a kid, there was only the Danish or English league, that was the only thing you could watch on TV.

"So for me, as a kid, the biggest thing you can do is play in the Premier League."