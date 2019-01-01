Liverpool director Gordon avoids injury as private plane skids off runway

Emergency services were called to deal with the incident as the FSG president arrived for a meeting on Merseyside

One of 's directors and owners, Mike Gordon, was on board a plane which skidded off the runway at the city's John Lennon Airport on Wednesday morning, the club has confirmed.

Gordon, who is the president of the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) which owns the Anfield outfit, had arrived on Merseyside for a club meeting.

Reports suggest he was the only passenger on board the private jet, with three crew members travelling with him to the UK.

None of the four people on board the aircraft were injured, with emergency services called to the scene as the airport was closed.

"He [Gordon] would like to pass on appreciation to the amazing staff at Liverpool Airport and emergency crews for their amazing work," the Liverpool statement read.

It is expected that the airport will remain closed through until the afternoon, with Reds supporters travelling back from the club's win over Salzburg among those affected.

Fans on an early morning flight back from were diverted to Manchester while a further plane is set to arrive at 1:55pm GMT but could be forced to land elsewhere.

Jurgen Klopp and the playing squad were not affected having travelled back from their 2-0 win overnight on Tuesday as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Gordon holds around a 12 per cent stake in FSG, which can also quote the Boston Red Sox and NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing among its stable of sports teams.

John W. Henry is the principal owner of the group and as such Liverpool, with the 70-year-old holding a 40% stake in the company.

FSG purchased Liverpool from previous owners George Gillett and Tom Hicks in October 2010 and have overseen a recent period of success having hired Klopp as manager in 2015.

The former coach led the Reds to the final in his first season in charge before the Anfield outfit reached successive Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning the latter to become European champions for the sixth time.

Liverpool have also steadily climbed the Premier League table under Klopp, finishing second in 2018-19 to despite amassing 97 points - the most ever by a team who did not win the league title.

They are on track to go one better this term, though, with Liverpool currently eight points clear at the summit of the English top-flight having gone unbeaten through their first 16 games of the campaign, winning on all but one occasion.

Liverpool are next in action on Saturday as they host the Premier League's bottom side in what will be Nigel Pearson's first match in charge of the Hornets.