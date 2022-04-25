Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd & Newcastle-linked Ekitike likely to make summer transfer, says Reims president

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot says he expects striker Hugo Ekitike to leave the club this summer.

The 19-year-old has been linked with many top teams in Europe, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle all said to be after him.

The Frenchman has impressed in his first full season in the Reims first-team, scoring nine times in 21 appearances in Ligue 1, but Caillot does not expect him to stay beyond the summer.

What did Caillot say about Ekitike's future?

Speaking to Europe 1, Caillot said: “In Hugo’s case, he would waste time staying with us.

"We refused an offer of €35 million (£29m/$37m) this winter, which is a lot of money for a club like ours.

"That money will be used to grow and improve the club. Hugo will be allowed to go, and he’s probably going to leave.

"There wasn’t a big club that didn’t inquire for him."

Ekitike struggling with hamstring injury

The attacker made an excellent impact for Reims at the start of the season, scoring eight goals in the first half of the campaign.

Article continues below

But his contribution has been cut short as he has been out of action for the last two months because of a hamstring injury.

Reims have won only three games during Ekitike's absence and now sit 13th in the Ligue 1 table.

Further reading