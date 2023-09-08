'I totally accept the panel's decision' - Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk acknowledges wrongdoing in red card incident amid further sanctions

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he 'totally accepts' the one-game extension to the ban he received for his sending off against Newcastle.

Liverpool skipper sent off at St James'

Reacted furiously to decision

Panel extends ban and hands out fine

WHAT HAPPENED? Van Dijk reacted furiously after being dismissed for denying Magpies' striker Alexander Isak a clear goalscoring opportunity during Liverpool's 2-1 win at St James' Park on August 27. The defender initially refused to leave the field and remonstrated angrily with referee John Brooks. On Friday an FA disciplinary panel handed Van Dijk an additional one-match ban and a fine of £100,000 ($125,000) after concluding that the Dutchman "acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official."

WHAT THEY SAID: Van Dijk made a statement on social media saying he accepted the panel's verdict and sought to draw a line under the incident. "Following the announcement today I'd just like to make clear I totally accept the panel's decision. It was the first red card of my Liverpool career and I let my frustrations get the better of me in an intense and heated moment."

"I apologised immediately after the game to the match officials and take full responsibility. Time to move forward now. I will continue supporting the team in every way I can."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van Dijk lost his usually cool head after leaving his side both a goal and a man down in a fiery clash on Tyneside. Much to his relief a Darwin Nuñez-inspired comeback gave Liverpool a win that manager Jurgen Klopp put down as one of his best-ever victories.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR VIRGIL VAN DIJK? The defender captained the Netherlands to a comfortable victory against Greece in Eindhoven on Thursday. They now travel to Dublin to face Ireland on Sunday in the second part of their Euro 2024 qualifying window..