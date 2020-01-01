Liverpool can't talk about winning the double yet - Barnes

Jurgen Klopp's side cannot afford to let cup competitions distract them from their Premier League title bid, according to a club legend

John Barnes thinks it's still too early for to be targeting the double, despite the fact they have opened up a 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds completed a unique treble in 2019, winning the , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in the space of six months.

Klopp's men are on course to add more silverware to their collection in 2020, with a first league title in 30 years already starting to come into view.

Liverpool have won 19 of their 20 Premier League fixtures, establish a clear advantage over second-placed Leicester and reigning champions in the process.

The Reds will switch their attention to an FA Cup third-round tie against Everton on Sunday, with Klopp expected to make several changes to his squad.

Barnes would certainly like to see the Liverpool boss rotate his squad for the Merseyside derby, with it his belief that nothing should be allowed to get in the way of the club's pursuit of the Premier League crown.

“You can talk about a buffer in the league, that you can rest players in the league because you’re so far ahead - but then you end up losing league matches, and you can end up losing the league,” the ex-Reds midfielder told FourFourTwo.

“Jurgen won’t do that. Liverpool should just try to win football matches. You can’t talk about winning the double - that happens at the end of the season.

"If you’re thinking about winning the double, you forget to win the next game, and the next game, and the next game. Jurgen Klopp doesn’t look at trophies, he looks at games, and the best way to win a trophy is to win the next game.

“You can’t go for the double because in the cup, you don’t know who you’re going to play, and you can also play really well and lose. You can play your strongest team, hit the post 20 times, the opposition can have one chance and win 1-0.

"You can lose the odd game in the league, but to win it, you have to be the best team. The league is where you show consistency, and it’s always the most important thing.”

Takumi Minamino could make his Liverpool debut against the Toffees following his £7.25 million ($9m) transfer from Red Bull Salzburg.

Barnes is "looking forward" to seeing the international in action and confident that he can slot into Klopp's squad nicely given the German manager's flawless record in the transfer market.

"We’re looking forward to seeing him. All of the players that Jurgen Klopp has signed are a reflection of him," Barnes added. "He knows the type of players he wants, in terms of the way the team plays.

"So while a lot of people won’t have heard of Minamino before, and he’s not a signing like Mbappe, Messi or Ronaldo, Liverpool fans trust Klopp and know he signs players who fit the profile he wants - hard work and speed. When Jurgen Klopp signs a player, that player 100 per cent fits into what Klopp wants.”