'Liverpool can stay unbeaten' - Henry backs Premier League leaders to emulate Arsenal's Invincibles

A member of the Gunners squad which completed a full top-flight campaign without losing a game thinks that the Reds are capable of the same

Runaway Premier League leaders can win the title this season and remain unbeaten in the process, according to Thierry Henry.

Jurgen Klopp's men moved 13 points clear at the top of the table by beating second-placed Leicester 4-0 at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

A Roberto Firmino brace and goals from James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Reds a ninth successive Premier League win and extended their run without a loss to 35 matches.

Liverpool have won 17 of their 18 fixtures in the first half of the season, with the general consensus among fans and experts being that the title will be heading to Anfield for the first time in 30 years come May.

Henry believes Klopp's side are also capable of emulating 's 2003-2004 Invincibles, as he told Amazon Prime prior to their clash with Leicester: "It's for me a statement tonight. If they come here and win it, and win it well, it will be a matter of when, not if, they are going to win it [the Premier League].

"I think they're going to win it. And I'm going to push it further, not because we've done it with Arsenal but because it's a matter for me if they're going to stay unbeaten.

"I think that team can stay unbeaten, and it will be who's going to beat them first, because I think they will win the league.

"It's not a big statement because they're above everybody this year, and they can make a statement tonight.

"With the fixtures that they have at the minute, being able to come here and create that gap, that can be almost over."

Reigning champions can move back into second and close the gap between themselves and Liverpool to 11 points if they beat at Molineux on Friday night.

However, the Reds will then have a game in hand to exploit, as they prepare to face Wolves themselves at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool's festive schedule will conclude when they play host to fifth place on January 2, before their attention switches to a third-round tie three days later.

Klopp's men must come through another Merseyside derby against to progress to the next round, as they continue to chase silverware on multiple fronts in the new year.